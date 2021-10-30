Senior cleric stresses necessity of Islamic governance

Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers leader Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard said that Holy Quran, the Holy Prophet and Imams and other religeous texts have all called for the formation of an Islamic government.

Raeisi felicitates Turkey on National Day

In a message to his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the Republic Day of Turkey, expressing hope to expand friendly relations with the neighboring country.

Prominent painter "Iran Darroudi" passes away aged 85

Iranian veteran painter, director, writer, art critic, and university professor, Iran Darroudi passed away at the age of 85 in Tehran on Friday morning.

Deputy FM meets senior Russian diplomat in Moscow on JCPOA

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani met with Russian Deputy FM for Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov in Moscow on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interests and the JCPOA.

Iran UN envoy: Nuclear states all talk no action regarding disarmament

Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has criticized the states and regimes who hold nuclear weapons while seek justifications for not abiding by their commitments.

IAEA chief hopes to meet President Raeisi in near future

The IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi said he hasn't yet met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi but hopes to do so soon to build a relationship based on "mutual trust and confidence"

High-ranking Belarus MP to help Iranians caught at border

Deputy Iranian foreign minister has held a meeting with chairman of the International Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus at the Iranian embassy in Minsk.

