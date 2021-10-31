Iran Deputy FM:

Iran not to accept linking defense power with nuclear talks

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Khani has rejected the US attempt to link the nuclear talks with the Iranian defense capabilities.

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and the chief negotiator in Vienna said in an interview with Russia Today that pursuing the development of the defense capabilities is Iran's right and no country preserves the right to talk about Iran's missile capabilities. His remarks were an apparent reference to the US attempt to link the Iranian defensive capabilities with the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Heads of 3 branches of Iran government convene for a meeting

The heads of the three branches of the Iranian government held a meeting on Saturday afternoon, hosted and chaired by President Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

US, E3 say Iran nuclear deal can be quickly restored

Leaders of US, France, Germany and UK said in a joint statement Sat. that they are "convinced that it is possible to reach and implement an understanding on return to full compliance," with the JCPOA.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden called for quickly resumption of nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran in a joint statement they issued after their meeting on the margins of the G20 summit on Saturday.

The four leaders claimed that a return to compliance with JCPOA would "provide sanctions lifting with long-lasting implications for Iran’s economic growth,” CNN reported.

Zonnour:

Iran not to accept new condition in JCPOA

Stating that Iran will not accept a new condition in the JCPOA, a member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that Iran wants serious and new guarantees regarding the deal.

There is no reason for Iran to accept a new condition in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Mojtaba Zonnour in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

EU lifts risk warning on Iranian airspace

The European Union's aviation safety agency did not extend its previous risk warning to European airliners over the safety concern of flying in Iranian airspace.

Iranian civil aviation agency had been holding negotiations with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EUSA) and several European countries to dispel their concerns about the safety of Iran's airspace, the acting chairman of Iranian civil aviation agency Siavash Amirmokri said on Saturday.

Maximum pressure policy source of all JCPOA-related problems

Russia's Permanent Representative for Vienna-based International Organizations said in a tweet that the maximum pressure policy of the former US administration has caused the current JCPOA-related problems.

"There is one obvious aspect which definitely doesn’t fall within the category of propaganda- the fact that all the problems were caused by maximum pressure policy of the previous US administration", Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Just read one by one #IAEA quarterly reports issued in 2016-2021", he added.

US, European allies discuss fate of JCPOA nuclear talks

US's Biden held a meeting with British PM, French president and German chancellor to discuss the Iran nuclear deal negotiations on Saturday afternoon.

President Joe Biden and three of his European allies held a meeting on Saturday to discuss how they will move forward on their approach with Iran, having to decide whether to apply new sanctions as Tehran continues enriching uranium or let the negotiations proceed, the CNN has said in a report.

The meeting on Iran was held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in Rome with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to sort out how to proceed. The meeting was convened at Merkel's request.

Iran attends Russian international exhibition of chemicals

The international exhibition of chemicals, pesticides, toxins and laboratory equipment is underway in Moscow, Russia.

The 45thinternational exhibition of chemicals, pesticides, toxins and laboratory equipment is underway in Moscow with the participation of hundreds of reputable companies from 16 countries.

Envoy terms Iran-Serbia political relations 'good'

Stating that there is a good political relation between Iran and Serbia, Serbian Ambassador to Tehran Dragan Todorovic said that the two countries also enjoy good capacities for economic cooperation.

Dragan Todorovic made the remarks on the sidelines of the 24th International Exhibition of Building Industry in Isfahan on Saturday.

Iranian deaf Judo Kata team wins silver medal in France

Iran's deaf Judo Kata team finished runner-up at the World Championships in France.

The World Deaf Judo Kata Championship was held in France and the Iranian deaf judo kata team won the silver medal of the competition.

Over 86 mn doses of COVID vaccine injected in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said that more than 86 million jabs of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected across the country.

The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 86,137,470 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Friday.

Taliban praises Tehran meeting on Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesman praised the second meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan neighboring countries in Tehran, calling on the international community to take steps to recognize the group as Afghanistan's next government.

Regarding the Tehran meeting that was held last Wednesday with the presence of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Fars News Agency, "It was a meeting between Tehran and Afghanistan's neighbors that had positive results."

"The Taliban expects such meetings to pave the way for cooperation with Afghans, " he added, saying, "Taliban expects these meetings to take steps to recognize the Taliban so that we can interact with the world, our neighbors and the region as a responsible side."

Iran roads minister meets with four envoys for bilateral ties

Minister of Roads and Urban Development met and held talks with the ambassadors of four countries to Iran including Algeria, Romania, Syria and Armenia on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Rostam Ghasemi, Minister of Roads and Urban Development discussed mutual ties on relevant issues with four envoys to the Islamic Republic of Iran including Algeria, Romania, Syria and Armenia.

In his meeting with Shafiq Dayoub Syrian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday, Ghasemi said that the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in strengthening economic, political and cultural cooperation with the Syrian Arab Republic.

Last Siberian crane returns to Iran for cold season

The last remaining western Siberian crane ‘Omid’ – meaning ‘hope’ in Persian – has returned to its winter home, northern Iran, for another year.

Head of the Fereydunkenar Department of Environment at the northern province of Mazandaran, Yaser Salar made the announcement on Saturday and, saying the rare bird arrived in Fereydunkenar wetlands on Friday evening for the 14th consecutive year.

