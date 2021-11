Iran national handball team defetaed Saudi Arabia 24-16 in their first match in the Qatar quadripartite handball tournament.

The Iranian team will face Kuwait for their second match on Thursday, November 4, followed by their match against the hosts Qatar on Saturday, November 6.

The Qatar tournament is a preparation for the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship which is scheduled to be held from Jan. 18 to 31, 2022 in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

