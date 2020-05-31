Iran's Babasafari joins Romanian handball club

He is to be the third Iranian player for Bazu after Allahkaram Esteki and Shahoo Nosrati.

The 32-year-old goalie has joined the Romanian top-flight team on a one-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Babasafari has joined Buzau from Politehnica Timișoara.

Handball Club Buzău, commonly known as HC Buzău, founded in 2012 and promoted for the first time in its history in the Liga Națională at the end of the 2017–18 Divizia A season.

The club is nicknamed as The Buzău Wolves and play their home matches in Sala Sporturilor "Romeo Iamandi" from Buzău, a sports hall with a capacity of 1,868 people.

HJ/IRN83806208