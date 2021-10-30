  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 30, 2021, 1:51 PM

Zionist commits airstrikes against outskirts of Damascus

Zionist commits airstrikes against outskirts of Damascus

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Some news sources reported that the Zionists have committed an airstrike against Syrian army positions in Dimas on the outskirts of Damascus.

Syrian official sources reported that a loud explosion has been heard near Damascus, the capital of Syria on Saturday.

According to Syria-based reporter of Al-Mayadin, the explosion was heard in the Al-Dimass area, west of Damascus.

Some news sources reported that the Zionists have committed the attack against Syrian army positions in Al-Dimass on the outskirts of Damascus.

Zionist commits airstrikes against outskirts of Damascus

SANA news agency, also reported that the Syrian Air Defense has countered these hostile targets.

The Syrian source has not yet released details of the possible casualties and material damage caused by the attack.

RHM/FNA14000808000432

News Code 180177
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180177/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News