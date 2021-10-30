Zionist commits airstrikes against outskirts of Damascus

Syrian official sources reported that a loud explosion has been heard near Damascus, the capital of Syria on Saturday.

According to Syria-based reporter of Al-Mayadin, the explosion was heard in the Al-Dimass area, west of Damascus.

Some news sources reported that the Zionists have committed the attack against Syrian army positions in Al-Dimass on the outskirts of Damascus.

SANA news agency, also reported that the Syrian Air Defense has countered these hostile targets.

The Syrian source has not yet released details of the possible casualties and material damage caused by the attack.

