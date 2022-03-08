Explosions reported in Occupied Territories of Palestine

According to Sputnik, the Zionists living in the center of the Occupied Lands of Palestine said they have heard a loud explosion that shook their houses.

Zionist Channel 12 television also reported that residents of Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam, and Jaffa said they heard a loud explosion that shook the homes of some of them.

Meanwhile, some speculate that the explosion has been caused by Israeli military exercises at sea.

The spokesman of the Israeli army also said that the received report is under investigation.

This comes as Israeli police claimed that it has not yet received any reports of an unusual incident.

