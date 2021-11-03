Zionist regime's fighter jets attack Syria’s Rif

At about 12:56 on Wed., Zionist enemy fired several missiles from the occupied northern areas in Palestine and targeted one of the areas in Rif Dimashq Governorate in Zakia region which caused damages.

Zionists warplanes continuously launch large-scale missile strikes and target western and eastern Syria using Lebanon airspace or occupied Golan Heights, Syrian State News Agency (SANA) reported.

This is while the Israeli regime's warplanes of 94th brigade have launched an airstrike against Syrian army positions in Dimas on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the report, Syria’s air defenses had intercepted and downed the Israeli regime's missile on Saturday.

