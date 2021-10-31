Syria air defense downs 2 missiles fired by Israeli regime

"On October 30 from 12.25 to 12.28, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired eight Delilah guided missiles from their territory near the Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, at the Syrian air defense facilities located 20 kilometers west and 12 kilometers northwest of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty destroyed two missiles with the Buk-M2E surface-to-air missile system," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement quoting Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, TASS reported.

Kulit added that "the strike resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, and two servicemen of the Syrian Armed Forces were wounded."

On October 10, the Pantsir missile systems of the Syrian air defense forces destroyed 8 out of 12 missiles launched by Israel at the T-4 airfield in the Homs region on Friday, said Vadim Kulit.

The Israeli regime often violates the Lebanese airspace to launch its attacks against neighboring Syria.

ZZ/TASS