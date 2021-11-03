Zionists forces invade West Bank, arrest 11 Palestinians

The series of Zionist hostile actions against Palestinians in different parts of the occupied lands and territories still are going on.

According to the report, following the brutal attack of the Zionist forces to the West Bank, a fierce clash broke out between Palestinian citizens and the Israeli forces, during which, 11 Palestinians were detained without any charges.

This is while the Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups recently condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in the occupied lands and territories as well as in the West Bank.

The Joint Chamber of Palestinian Resistance Groups said in a statement that it is monitoring the ongoing events in Palestine as well as efforts of Israeli regime's officials to impose new conditions on Palestinians.

The statement addresses that Zionists regime crimes at this level is dangerous and requires a strong response.

Zionist regime is responsible for the dire consequences of its crimes against Palestinians in the occupied lands and West Bank, the statement added, “We will not allow Zionists to commit new crimes.”

Instead of paying costs for their past crimes, they are now committing new crimes against Palestinians, the statement added.

