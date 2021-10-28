Iran daily COVID-19 deaths on downward trajectory

Accordingly, 11,409 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Wednesday.

The ministry stated that of total 11,409 new cases of Coviod-19 detected across the country since yesterday, 1,477 people were admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, coronavirus, COVID-19, disease claimed lives of 159 people in the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reiterated.

The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the country so far reached 5,899,509 people.

In the past 24 hours, 159 COVID-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 125,875.

So far, 5,468,620 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

The report added that 4,078 patients, suffering from COVID-19 disease, are being looked after in the intensive care unit of hospitals.

So far, 35,187,615 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out in the country.

The statement also noted that currently, 22 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 128 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, 215 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction, and 83 cities are blue-coded as safe.

MA/5338121