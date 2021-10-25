Iran records lowest Covid-19 death toll in few months Mon.

Both hospitalization and infection rates are continuing to decline in Iran as the rate of full vaccination goes up.

The Iranian Health Ministry said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 140 Iranians, a sharp decline compared to August when the daily death was standing above 600.

So far, 51,158,858 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 30,139,400 people the second dose and 62,514 people the third booster dose, and the total number of vaccines injected in the country has amounted to 81,360,772 million doses.

Over the past 24 hours, the health ministry reported that as many as 7,516 detected new cases, much lower to above 40,000 new cases back in August.

As many as 5,429,982 people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far, the ministry said.

4,256 patients with Covid-19 are being kept in the intensive care unit (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 34,867,146 PCR tests to detect Covid-19 contraction have been carried out in the country.

