  1. Politics
Oct 23, 2021, 9:41 AM

9 ISIL terrorists killed by Pakistani CTD in Balochistan

9 ISIL terrorists killed by Pakistani CTD in Balochistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Nine suspected ISIL terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department of Pakistan late Friday night.

Reports quoting Balochistan Counter-Terrorism spokesperson said at least nine suspected terrorists associated with ISIL were killed during an intelligence-based operation, Daily Pakistan reported.
Security personnel conducted the raid on the terrorist hideout following a tip-off from one of their sources.

The terrorists opened fire on the CTD personnel and were killed in an exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, a huge cache of nine Kalashnikovs, prima cards, detonators, RPG rockets, and 20kg explosives have been recovered from their possession.

Counter-terrorism officials have cordoned off the site while a clearance operation was launched.

On Friday, Pakistani security forces have killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area.

RHM/PR

News Code 179958
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179958/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News