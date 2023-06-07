ISIL commander killed in Pakistan's Peshawar

Pakistan sources reported on Wednesday that 5 five ISIL terrorists, including a senior commander, were killed in the operation of the Pakistani police and anti-terrorism units in the areas of Peshawar, Bajaur, and Swat in the northwest of this country.

Earlier on May 27, Pakistani intelligence forces announced that they managed to detain 12 ISIL terrorist forces in the country's Punjab province.

Two of the ISIL terrorists were killed during clashes with Pakistani forces, according to the reports.

Since the beginning of this year, as well as last year (2022), Pakistan has seen a tremendous increase in terrorist incidents inside compared to previous years, while ISIL and Tehrik-i-Taliban terrorist groups were labeled as the main causes of violence in Pakistan in 2022.

RHM/IRN85133148