Eleven ISIL terrorists were killed in NW Balochistan

The operation was carried out by security and intelligence forces against ISIL-affiliated elements in the Mustung, in the northwest of Balochistan province.

The operation claimed the lives of 11 ISIL terrorists, thwarting a plot by the group to launch a large-scale attack in Balochistan, Pakistan the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan announced.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, ISIL leader Abdul Hai was among those killed.

In January 2021, gunmen belonging to ISIL terrorists opened fire on a group of minority Hazara Shia Muslim coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in the southwestern Balochistan province.

