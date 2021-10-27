  1. Politics
13 civilians killed in ISIL attack in eastern Iraq

TEHRAN, Oct. 27(MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that ISIL elements attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing and wounding more than 20 people.

A security source reported a severe attack by the ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIL elements attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing five civilians and wounding 20 others.

Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search campaign in the area, looking for the attackers, the source said. 

Meanwhile, the Saberin News reported that 13 people were killed and 10 were injured during the attack.

During the past months, ISIL members have intensified their attacks on Iraqi security forces in the provinces the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

