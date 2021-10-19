Total number of vaccines administered in Iran exceeds 75 mn

A statement by the Iranian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that as many as 1,266,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the country, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccines injected in Iran so far to above 75 million doses.

The statement added, so far, 49,374,208 people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 26,006,109 million people have received the second dose and are fully vaccinated.

According to the health ministry, the total number of injected vaccines in the country reached 75,380,317 doses.

Therefore, Iran has vaccinated about 40% of the country’s population now.

