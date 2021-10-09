Over 57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected in Iran

The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 62,978,788 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Friday.

More than 44.37 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 18.6 million have received the second dosage, according to the ministry.

While more than 32.14 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far, the total number of people tested positive has exceeded 5,691,634 following the detection of 7,654 new cases since Friday.

Of the new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 1,286 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

At least 5,200,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

The ministry also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 122,370, saying the disease has taken the lives of 173 patients over the past 24 hours.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,368 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units.

