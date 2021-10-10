IRCS imports 24th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati broke the news on Sunday and said that the 24th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine of the Society was imported into the country, a total of which was delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

He went on to say that 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were imported into the country by the Society within the framework of three separate shipments, adding that it is for the time that 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinopharm type, are imported into the country in a week.

Totally, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has so far imported 58,390,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the country since the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (May 22), Hemmati emphasized.

If two other shipment of COVID-19 vaccine is imported into the country, the number of total COVID-19 vaccines to be imported into the country by IRCS will hit 70,390,000 doses, he added.

