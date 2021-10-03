Over 57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine injected in Iran

The figures released by the Health Ministry of Iran indicate that 57,677,014 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the country as of Sunday.

More than 40 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 16.71 million have received the second dosage, according to the ministry.

While more than 32.51 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far, the total number of people tested positive has exceeded 5,624,128 following the detection of 12,428 new cases since Saturday.

Of the new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 1,667 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

At least 5,095,627 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

The ministry also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 121,109, saying the disease has taken the lives of 229 patients over the past 24 hours.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,758 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units.

