Oct 3, 2021, 10:50 AM

IRICA puts total imported dose of COVID-19 vaccines at 80mn

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country at 80 million.

Technical Deputy of President of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) broke the news on Sunday and reiterated that a totally of 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were imported into the country up to the present time.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi added that the 62nd shipment of COVID-19 vaccine including 350,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine was imported into the country from Austria on Sunday morning.

He went on to say that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine imported into the country were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

With the discharge of the aforementioned shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, the total number of COVID-19 vaccines imported into the country reached 80 million at large, Deputy President of IRICA added.

