Gen. Bagheri congrats counterparts on Prophet's birth anniv.

In separate messages on Thu., Major General Bagheri Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces expressed the hope that “on the occasion of this auspicious event, and by learning the great teachings of the Holy Quran and Islam, and efforts of leaders of Muslim countries, (all) could witness the deepening of unity and brotherhood among Muslim nations so as to offer a better image of peaceful religion of Islam to the world.

By resorting to the Holy Quran, it is hoped that “we will witness the growing unity and amity among Islamic Ummah, excellence and perfection of humanity in the world and pave the way for the spread of peace and stability throughout the world, especially in Islamic countries, General Bagheri emphasized.

He further called on the Muslim Ummah, in his messages, to promote justice, peace, and stability in Islamic countries and the world by maintaining unity and showing solidarity.

