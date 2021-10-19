Pres. Raeisi vows to solve economic problems

While focusing on salient programs devised in 13th government, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi promised that his administration will make its utmost efforts to solve economic problems facing people of the country.

Speaking in his second televised interview on Monday night, President Raeisi said that economic problems facing people in the country can be settled with the cooperation and collaboration of government officials and people.

He added that his administration will try to settle economic problems diligently.

Maj. Gen. Bagheri:

Iran pursuing contracts for buying defense equip. from Russia

Emphasizing that Iran needs a roadmap to develop its relations with its neighbors, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said that implementation of contracts for purchasing defense equipment from Russia will be pursued.

Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, who is in Moscow to meet with Russian military officials, made the remarks on Mon. in his meeting with experts and managers of Iranian institutions at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Moscow and stated that contracts for purchasing defense equipment from Russian Federation have been concluded after lifting Iran’s arms embargo.

Iran FM, OIC chief discuss terrorism, relations, Afghanistan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) discussed the current situation in Afghanistan in a telephone conversation on Monday.

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in addition to reviewing the latest situation in Iran's relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), he also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan with Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC Secretary-General.

President Raeisi:

Iran determined to expand ties with Latin American countries

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi told visiting Venezuelan foreign minister on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to significantly develop relations with developing countries, independence-seeking countries.

President Ebrahim Raeisi received visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Felix Plasencia for a meeting in Tehran on Monday.

"Latin America, especially Venezuela, is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran's economic diplomacy, and we are determined to develop our relations with these countries," President Raeisi said.

Iran is determined to develop its relations with Latin American countries, he stressed.

Ghalibaf stresses boosting parl. ties between Iran, Russia

In a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary ties between Iran's Parliament and the Russian Federation.

The Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a telephone conversation with Vyacheslav Vicodin, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Monday.

At the beginning of the conversation, Ghalibaf congratulated Vyacheslav Vicodin on his reelection as the speaker of the Federal State Duma of the Russian Federation.

Iran, Venezuela stress backing private sector to develop coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela emphasized the need for supporting private sectors of the two countries to boost bilateral cooperation on relevant issues.

Visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the visiting the two sides stressed the need to support private sectors of the two countries in line with developing bilateral cooperation.

Iran oil minister meets with Venezuela FM in Tehran

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji met with the visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation at the Ministry compound in Tehran on Monday.

The visiting Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez and his accompanying delegation went to the Iranian Oil Ministry in Tehran and held a meeting with Oil Minister Javad Owji there.

Iran, China must increase coop. for economic development: MP

Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament said that the two countries of Iran and China must boost their bilateral cooperation for strengthening economic developments.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Eurasian Economic Forum in 2021 on Monday, Abdolreza Mesri stated that Islamic Republic of Iran and China, as two active members at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), must increase their cooperation for modern trade and economic developments in various trade, industrial, cultural and energy sectors.

35th edition of Islamic Unity Conference to kick off Tue.

The annual Islamic Unity Conference will hold its 35th edition in Tehran on October 19-24 with the participation of prominent Shia and Sunni scholars from across the globe.

Prominent Shia and Sunni scholars from across the globe have scheduled to discuss the latest issues in the world of Islam and ways to boost solidarity among Muslims annual Islamic Unity Conference will hold its 35th edition on October 19-24.

35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference bringing together Shia and Sunni clerics, thinkers and scholars from across the globe will kick off on Tuesday as over 390 participants to the event will discuss the "Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the Islamic world", reported Taqrib News Agency (TNA).

Tehran to host meeting of Afghanistan neighbors FMs next Wed.

The next meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan's six neighboring countries will be held in Tehran next Wednesday, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions from the journalists on a variety of topics.

Iran has not boycotted Vienna talks on reviving JCPOA: MP

Spokesman for Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran has not boycotted the Vienna talks, adding that lifting sanctions by US and Europe is the first step to resume the talks.

In an interview with Mehr news agency (MNA) on Monday, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, the Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that the country does not need JCPOA and negotiating with the West in order to rule the country.

