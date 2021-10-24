Raeisi congratulates Muslim leaders on Prophet birth anniversary

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the heads of Muslim states.

In separate messages on Saturday, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week to the leaders and people of Islamic countries.

Iran ready for nuclear cooperation with Islamic countries

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate Islamic countries in the field of nuclear industry.

"We are ready to cooperate with the Islamic world in the development of nuclear technology in line with the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, in order to pave the way for the new Islamic civilization," Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said in remarks to mark the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a visit to some nuclear sites on Saturday while being accompanied by the foreign guests attending the Islamic Unity Conference underway in Tehran.

Iran Parliament speaker:

"US plots to create regional unrest have not ended"

The Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has told the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran that the United States has not stopped plotting against the unity of the Islamic countries.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for inclusive dialogue among Muslim countries.

Ghalibaf said that Mujahideen such as Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani put in practice the approach of unity among Muslims.

Iranian delegation meets Uzbek Parl. Speaker for mutual ties

Iran's parliamentary delegation met and held talks with Nurdinjon Ismailov Speaker of the Uzbekistan Legislative Chamber in Tashkent on Saturday.

Headed by Iranian lawmaker Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Iran-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has traveled to Uzbekistan upon an invitation by Uzbek Head of Central Commission for elections to observe the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan.

Leader pardons convicts on Prophet birthday anniversary

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of a number of convicts on the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and Imam Jaafar bin Muhammad Al-Sadeq.

On the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Jaafar bin Muhammad Al-Sadeq (AS) on Saturday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei agreed with pardoning or reducing the sentences of 3,458 convicts.

Tehran calls on Baku to facilitate transit for Iranian trucks

Iranian Foreign Minister has called on the Republic of Azerbaijan to facilitate the passage of Iranian trucks on the border between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone call with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the recent constructive contacts between the two foreign ministers and praised the release of two Iranian drivers detained in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and described this as a constructive step that could lay the necessary ground to resolve misunderstandings.

Tabriz-Ankara flight to start operation as of Oct. 31

Director General of East Azarbaijan Province Airports said Saturday that Tabriz-Ankara flights will open at Tabriz's Shahid Madani International Airport from Oct. 31.

The flight between Iran's Tabriz and Turkey's Ankara will start operating from October 31, Director General of East Azarbaijan Province Airports Ramin Azari said on Saturday.

The flights will be carried out once a week with the plane landing at Tabriz's Shahid Madani International Airport at 3:5 PM and taking off from the airport at 4 PM, Azari said.

Mufti of Croatia:

There are thousands of General Soleimani in Iran

Saying that the memory and thought of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani won't be forgotten, Aziz Hasanovic, the Mufti of Croatia bleived that there are thousands like General Soleimani in Iran.

The International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

Iran’s economy out of Covid-19 recession: CBI governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said Saturday that despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the foreign economic pressures, Iran's economy is witnessing growth.

Ali Salehabadi, the new CBI governor in a virtual meeting with the CEO of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ministers of economy, governors of central banks and heads of regional financial, said that "Iran, like many other countries, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic but is now on a solid path to economic recovery."

Jury members of TISFF's national competition section

The jury members of the National Competition Section of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) have been announced.

According to the Public Relations of Tehran International Short Film Festival, the jury members are as follows:

Nuclear talks with P4+1 to resume soon: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with the new Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting in Tehran on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of some of the long-term infrastructure projects in the fields of transportation, trade, finance and banking in ECO and expressed hope that the unfinished projects would be completed during the new ECO secretary general's term.

100% villages in Iran to have access to Internet next year

The Iranian ICT minister said that "Currently, about 80% of the country's villages are connected to high-speed Internet and the remaining villages located in remote areas will have access by the Iranian year 1401."

ٍEissa Zarepour, Minister of Communications and Information Technology made the remarks in the northeastern city of Mashhad to inaugurate the Science and Technology Park in the city on Saturday.

Iran, Turkmenistan border reopened to resume trade relations

Referring to reopening of Iran-Turkmenistan border, Commander of Iran's Border Guards Police said that trade and economic visas are active at border terminals and border guards are working incessantly round-the-clock.

Commander of Iran's Border Guards Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi made the remarks on Sat. at the graduation ceremony of students of Samen Al-A'meh Border Science and Technology Training Center and reiterated that trade and economic visa are active at border terminals and border guards are rendering quality services round-the-clock to facilitate the relevant activities.

Leader to host guests of Intl. Islamic Unity Conf. tomorrow

Simultaneously with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq (PBUH), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution will meet participants in the 35th international Islamic Unity Conference on Sunday.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will host high-ranking Iranian officials, participants in the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

The meeting will be held at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh on Sunday morning, simultaneously with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq [the sixth Shia Imam] (PBUH).

