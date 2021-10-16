Iranian, Russian FMs hold phone talk on nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal.

Following the resumption of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union that saw negotiations between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora in Tehran, the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers held a telephone conversation and exchanged views on the matter.

Gharibabadi questions IAEA's silence on Israel nuclear prog.

Iran’s Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations has called into question the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi's silence on the Zionist regime's nuclear program.

Despite condemning the attack on the countries' nuclear facilities, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi refused to name the perpetrators of the act of sabotage on Iran's nuclear facilities, saying he had no duty to speak on the matter.

These remarks and the reason for Grossi's silence on the Zionist regime's nuclear program provoked the reaction of Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the Vienna-based International Organizations.

Beirut will leave behind 'Zionist-backed seditions'

Condemning the killing of protesters in Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Beirut will leave behind 'Zionist-backed seditions'.

"Lebanon, as always, will leave behind successfully the Zionist-backed seditions and conspiracies that are planned and carried out by the masters and agents of this regime," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Friday.

Invaders should take responsibility for ravaging Afghanistan

Iranian Ambassador to Brussels urged Afghanistan’s invaders to bear responsibility for the damage that they have afflicted on the Central Asian nation and the refugee influx that their actions have brought about.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), Gholamhossein Dehghani said that it was the 2001 invasion of the Western military alliance of NATO that has brought about the current situation that faces the Afghan nation.

COVID deaths, new cases in Iran continue to decline

The number of new cases tested positive for the coronavirus and those admitted to the hospital in Iran dropped on Friday as over 70 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the country.

The Iranian Health Ministry put the total deaths from COVID-19 in the country at 123,695 on Friday, saying the disease has taken the lives of 197 patients over the past 24 hours.

Some 11,857 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported, with 1,591 of them hospitalized, the ministry added.

IRGC to develop naval cruise missiles with 2,000-km range

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the naval cruise missiles with a 2,000-kilometer range capable of targeting moving vessels will be developed in the IRGC Navy in the near future.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks during a visit to the IRGC’s naval units in the Persian Gulf islands and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC's naval forces have reached the “quick reaction” capability in face of any threat, stressing that enemies have to come to terms with the reality of Iran’s offensive and defensive power.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Bibi Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar.

Following the terrorist attack on Bibi Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Afghan citizens, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned this terrorist attack, expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and people of Afghanistan.

Foolad crowned champions of Asian Club Volleyball C'ship

Iran’s Foolad Sirjan team defeated Al-Arabi SC 3-1 to win the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Foolad Sirjan of Iran defeated Qatari side Al-Arabi 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22).

Earlier in the day, Burevestnik Almaty of Kazakhstan eased past Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC 3-0 (25–23, 25–17, 25–21) in the bronze medal match.

Iran warns Aliyev of traps laid by devils

In reaction to the allegations made by the President of Azerbaijan against Iran, the Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council said that making false and unconstructive statements is not a sign of good faith and prudence.

"Accusing a country that the international community recognizes it as a hero of the fight against drugs has no effect but discrediting the speaker's words," he added.

He warned the president of Azerbaijan of traps laid by devils.

Iran rejects Azeri president’s new surprising claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman strongly rejected the new astonishing allegations made by Azeri President Ilham Aliyev against Iran at the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, calling them fabricated.

Saeed Khatibzadeh said such media accusations are only in the interests of the Zionist regime to affect the brotherly relations between the two nations of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic.

Iran blats Israel for blocking formation of arms-free region

Iran's Representative at the First Committee of the UN General Assembly said that the nuclear weapons of the Israeli regime are the main obstacle to establishing a nuclear-weapons-free zone in West Asia.

Addressing the UNGA's 76 First Committee's Combined Thematic Discussions: Nuclear Weapons, Other WMDs, Outer Space, and Conventional Weapons, Heidar Ali Balouji said, "Achieving global nuclear disarmament remains one of the most long-lasting goals of the United Nations. Today, international security is under threat by the existence of almost 14,000 nuclear weapons with well-funded, long-term plans to not only modernize but also strengthen the arsenals of NWSs and so nuclear arms race."

