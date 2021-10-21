Iran FM meets with a group of pro-Palestinian activists

On the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), a group of representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and pro-Palestinian activists met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the warm and cordial meeting, the NGO members and pro-Palestinian activists who support the liberation of Holy Quds, expressed their views and suggestions on practical and media support for Palestine.

Iran serious to resume talks if parties abide by obligations

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to resume Vienna talks if other parties comply with all their obligations under JCPOA.

Mohammad Eslami Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) made the remarks in a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Wolfgang Dietrich Heim on Wednesday, during which he said that Iran is determined to return to nuclear talks in Vienna if other parties involved in nuclear talks live up to their JCPOA commitments.

Iran, Turkey stress joint coop. in fight against terrorism

Iranian and Turkish interior ministers emphasized the need for joint bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking in a joint news conference held at the Interior Ministry compound in Tehran on Wednesday, visiting Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi stressed the need for joint cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“We have a joint program and cooperation in the fight against terrorist groups and many joint working groups have been set up in this field,” Turkish interior minister highlighted.

Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Damascus

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Damascus this morning and offered his condolences to the Syrian people and government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Damascus this morning and offered his condolences to the Syrian people and government as well as the families of the victims.

Khaji calls on Qatar to help Syria reconstruction

The Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji has called on the Qatari government to help Syria reconstruction and send humanitarian aid to the sanctioned country.

The Senior Advisor to the Iranian Foreign Minister on Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in Geneva on Wednesday in a meeting with the Qatari envoy for regional affairs and Syria on the sidelines of the Syria Constitutional Committee meeting sponsored and backed by the United Nations.

Grossi says he plans to visit Iran in coming days

Rafael Grossi, who is in Washington to meet with US officials, in an interview with Bloomberg talked of the current situation regarding the JCPOA and his intention to visit Iran in the next few days.

Grossi said he hopes to meet Iran’s senior leadership to discuss disagreements around IAEA nuclear inspections.

Iran warns against any military adventurism of Zionist regime

Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations warned against any miscalculation and possible military adventurism of the Israeli regime against Iran including its nuclear program.

In a letter to the UNSC session on Tuesday, he said, "I am writing to inform you of yet another explicit threat made by the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its peaceful nuclear program.

During the past months, the number and intensity of such provocative and adventuristic threats have consistently grown and reached an alarming level.

Iran announces team for 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification

The new coach of Iran's U23 football team Mehdi Mahdavikia announced his 25-man team for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The qualification will be held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from Oct. 25 to 31.

Iran are pitted against host Tajikistan, Nepal and Lebanon in Group B.

Mahdavikia’s boys will kick off the campaign with a match against Nepal on Oct. 25.

They will play Lebanon and Tajikistan on Oct. 28 and 31, respectively.

Iran opens trade center in Istanbul to boost its businesses

The head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak reported on Wednesday the opening of the trade center of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to the public relations department of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), the chairman of the organization Alireza Peyman-Pak said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Trade Center in Istanbul, Turkey has begun operating, said, "This trade center has been established in order to increase the competitiveness of Iranian exporters in the market of Turkey and other European countries, attract foreign investment, empower business networks and support the capacity of domestic manufacturers by using international capacities."

Iran stresses expanding scientific coop. with China, France

The Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology has stressed the development of bilateral scientific, educational, research and technology cooperation with France and China.

The Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran Mohammad Ali Zolfigol made the remarks in answer to congratulatory messages of the Minister of Education of the People's Republic of China Huai Jinpeng, and the French Ambassador to Iran, Philippe Thiebaud.

Khaji:

Syria constitution must be drafted without interference

In a meeting with the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji emphasized drafting the Syrian constitution without foreign interference.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing sixth round of talks in Geneva between the Syrian Government and the opposition to draft the Syrian constitution.

Armenia trying to build North-South highway to Iran

The Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia announced efforts to build a strategic highway with Iran with the participation of Russian and possibly Iranian companies.

Armenia expects Russian companies to take part in the tender for the construction of the strategic North-South highway leading to Iran, Minister of Territorial Development and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan said on Tue. on the sidelines of the 8th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, TASS news agency reported.

National agreement to bring peace, stability in Afghanistan

The General Director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said that only a national agreement to form an inclusive government will establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

"(Doha process),(Moscow format),(6+2), (+Troika), (Neighborhood summit),(Shanghai mechanism), (EU Summit for AF), (Quartet of China, Iran, Russia, Pakistan), (Afghan Dialogues), and several other initiatives in search of peace, stability, and security for Afghanistan", General Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Asia Department said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Gharibabadi to Iraqi Justice Min.:

Assassins of Gen. Soleimani must be brought to justice

Iran Deputy Judiciary for Intl. Affairs and Secretary-General of Human Rights Office called for speedy identification and trial of those who ordered killing of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remark on Tue. evening with the visiting Iraqi Justice Minister Abdul Sattar Muhammad and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interests and bilateral judiciary interactions.

