Iran, Austria discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

Visiting Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss mutual relations.

Peter Launsky-Tieffentha, Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, who has travelled to the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold 5th round of political talks between the two countries, met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

Iran's naval forces confront pirates in Gulf of Aden: cmdr.

Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that Iranian naval forces have successfully repelled attacks by the pirates in the Gulf of Aden.

Speaking to Iranian TV on Saturday, Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Rear Admiral Irani pointed to the confrontation of 78th Naval Fleet of Iran’s Navy Force with pirates in the Gulf of Aden and emphasized that the Iranian naval forces will counter any threat that wants to strain country’s communications route in the region seriously.

Iran, Pakistan agree to hold joint naval drill

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said Saturday after a visit to Pakistan that Iran and the neighbouring country will hold a joint naval exercise in the future.

"In addition to increasing intelligence cooperation on fighting terrorism, we agreed to hold joint naval exercises in the future," chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said in an interview with Iranian media at the end of his four-day visit to the neighboring country of Pakistan and meeting with the high-ranking military officials of the country.

Iran’s steel exports hit 48% growth in H1

Iran’s major steel production firms exported 3,811,617 tons of steel during first six months of current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to Sept. 21), showing a 48 percent growth as compared to same period of last year.

'Careless Crime’ wins award at Brazilian film festival

Iranian film 'Careless Crime' directed by Shahram Mokri won the Best Film Award at Olhar de Cinema-Curitiba International Film Festival in Brazil.

Directed by Shahram Mokri and produced by Negar Eskandafar, the film 'Careless Crime', has managed to win the Best Film Award at Olhar de Cinema-Curitiba International Film Festival.

Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Iran's Kerman

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Yazdan Shahr in Kerman Province on Saturday afternoon with no immediate reports of casualties.

According to Iran’s Seismological Center affiliated with the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 3:16 p.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Covid-19 daily death toll in Iran continues to drop

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Saturday that 7,515 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Friday, while the daily death toll decreased from 197 to 181 as compared to yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 181 Covid patients lost 19 lives, bringing the total to 123,876.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that in the past 24 hours, 181 Covid patients lost 19 lives, bringing the total to 123,876.

'Walnut' nominated at Sharjah Intl. Film Festival

Iranian film 'Walnut' has been nominated for Best Film Award at Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth in the UAE.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Haji Gholami, 'Walnut' tells the story of a child who feels that his hands are turning black because of the sin he has committed, and this coincides with his parents' disagreement and separation.

Anahita Nemati, Mehrnoosh Moghimi, Radin Samadi, Mohammad Mobin Yousefi, Mohsen Alamzadeh, Mehdi Mar’ashi are among the cast members of the film.

Iran’s export of fruits to Russia hits 50% growth

Statistics indicate that Iran’s export of fresh fruits to Russian Federation has registered a 50 percent growth in nine months of the current year in 2021 (from Jan. to Sept.) as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported $196 million worth of fresh fruits and dried nuts to the Russian Federation in the first three months of the current year in 2021.

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces to visit Moscow

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri will visit Moscow at the head of a high-ranking military delegation to develop mutual cooperation with the Russian Federation.

Commodore Reza Khosravi Moqaddam, the military attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation made the announcement on Friday, saying that Major-General Bagheri will travel to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu next week.

