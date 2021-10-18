Pres. Raeisi:

Iran ready to full coop. to create stability in Afghanistan

Iran stands with Afghanistan and is ready to provide all-out assistance and cooperate to create lasting stability and security for the people of Afghanistan, according to the Iranian president Raeisi on Sunday.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a cabinet meeting on Sunday during which he appointed ‘Hassan Kazemi Qomi’ as the special envoy of the president for Afghanistan Affairs.

Raeisi offered condolences on the martyrdom of dozens of Afghan citizens in recent terrorist attacks on Muslim worshipers in Kandahar and Kunduz and called on Islamic scholars and international organizations to pay attention to the plight of the Afghan brothers and sisters.

Bagheri arrives in Moscow for talks on Afghanistan, ties

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri said upon arrival in Moscow on Sunday afternoon that his talks with Russian military officials will focus on Afghanistan and the military cooperation.

Major General Bagheri arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow for bilateral talks at the head of a high-ranking military delegation on Sunday afternoon at the invitation of the Russian defense minister.

Upon arrival at Moscow Vnukovo Airport, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces was welcomed by high-ranking Russian military officials.

Iran backing regional peace, security: Ghalibaf

Condemning any actions that violate security throughout the region, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran backs peace and security in the region.

"The West Asian region is in a very sensitive situation today. Some complicated plans are underway to involve the countries of the region in civil wars," said the Iranian Parliament Speaker on Sunday session of the Parliament.

Gharibabadi appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's Human Right Office

Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

In a decree issued by Head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, Kazem Gharibabadi has been appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office, said Iranian Judiciary Spokesman Zabihullah Khodaeian on Sunday.

Khaji stresses removal of siege in meeting with Yemeni envoy

Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs, held a meeting with the Yemeni ambassador to Tehran to emphasize the necessity of lifting of the blockade against Yemeni people.

The Ambassador of Yemen to Tehran, Ibrahim Mohammed Mohammed al-Dailami met on Sunday with A Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs.

During the meeting, the latest political and international developments revolving around Yemen were discussed.

Borrell says EU has no 'Plan B' on Iran

Stating that no 'Plan B' regarding Iran and the nuclear deal could be a good one, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell claimed that “time is pressing” for Iran to return to talks.

The European Union is not thinking about a “Plan B” if diplomacy with Iran fails, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Friday in Washington, as opposed to a US statement that “every option” is on the table.

“It’s time to go back to the negotiating table. And I don’t want to think about Plan Bs because no... Plan B that I could imagine would be a good one,” Borrell said.

IRCS imports 27th batch of COVID-19 vaccine: official

The 27th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was imported into the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on Sunday, including six million doses of ‘Sinopharm’, total of which were handed over to the Health Ministry.

Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Karim Hemmati broke the news on Sunday and said that six million doses of coronavirus vaccine of “Sinopharm” type were imported into the country, the cargo of which was landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) and then, delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Steel ingot production vol. exceeds 9.9mn tons in H1

Iran’s major companies in the mining and mineral sector produced 9,901,221 tons of steel ingots during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar (from March 21 to Sept. 21).

The country’s large companies in the mining and mineral sector produced a total amount of 1,622,802 tons of steel ingot in the Iranian month of Shahrivar (Sept. 21), registering a 19 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Tehran Int'l Short Film Festival approved by Oscars: director

Director of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF), Sadegh Mousavi, said this edition of the event was approved by the Academy Awards, known as the Oscars.

The Director of the 38th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF), Sadegh Mousavi, said that the event has become the only festival in Iran that has been approved by Oscar.

Speaking in a press conference, Mousavi, said, "I have been in charge of this cinematic event for five years and during these years we have witnessed an improvement in the quality of the festival in all aspects."

11,396 new Covid-19 cases reported in Iran on Sunday

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Sunday that 11,396 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian health ministry reported that 11,396 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the country since yesterday.

1,482 out of the mentioned infected people were admitted to the hospital.

'Reset' to vie at Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno

Iranian film 'Reset' will be screened at the Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno in Italy.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Lotfi, 'Reset' has been selected to be screened at the main and competition section of the 4th edition of the Festival del Cinema di Castel Volturno in Italy.

Saudi clubs set for semi-final of 2021 AFC Champions League

Al Nassr and Al Hilal set up an all-Saudi Arabian semi-final in the Asian Champions League on Saturday as wins over Al Wahda and Persepolis respectively took the Riyadh-based duo into the competition's last four.

The clubs will face off on Tuesday for a place in the final of the continental championship, with Al Hilal looking for their second title in three seasons.

Iran’s Persepolis football team suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the 2021 AFC Champions League quarterfinals Saturday night.

