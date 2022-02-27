Tehran insisting on preserving its nuclear program in Vienna

Referring to the details of the Parliament's close session about the Vienna talks, the Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Alireza Beigi said, "Regarding the Vienna talks, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf raised important issues in this session."

According to Ghalibaf, some of the issues and challenges have been resolved in the Vienna talks, but some issues, including economic guarantees, still remain, he said.

Iranian Parliament Speaker stressed that Tehran must take economic advantage of the negotiations, be able to sell oil without restrictions, and transfer its oil revenues.

In addition to selling oil and transferring the resources obtained from it, the possibility of foreign investment in Iran should be provided, he stressed.

Saying that the Islamic Republic insists on maintaining its nuclear structure, Ghalibaf stressed that it is not acceptable for Tehran to sell its oil in return for destroying its nuclear structure.

