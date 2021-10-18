Yemeni army on advance in south of Marib province

According to the latest reports from Yemen, Yemeni forces comprising the Yemeni army and its allies (popular committees) have made major advances in the southern Ma'rib province.

A report by Al-Maseera TV said that as the Yemeni army and popular committees in the southern Ma'rib province advance, the forces of the ousted Hadi government had no choice but to withdraw from the al-Rawdha area.

Local reports on the ground indicate that Yemeni resistance forces are closer than ever to taking control of the strategic "Mala" heights. There are currently fierce clashes taking place in that front.

Yemeni resistance forces have made significant advances towards the Mala heights so far. Some media outlets have reported capturing the heights is just a matter of time.

If the Yemeni resistance forces liberate Mala heights they will get closer to the liberation of the city of Al-Juba. Al-Jubah is on the way to the strategic area of ​​"Harib", which recently came under the control of the Yemeni resistance forces.

