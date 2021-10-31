Saudi fighter jets continuing attacks on Yemen’s Ma’rib prov.

Yemeni sources reported the killing of a child and a man and wounding of seven others as a result of attacks by Saudi fighter jets on residential areas in the border area of ‘Manbeh’ in northern Yemeni province of Saada, Al-Maseerah reported.

These news sources reported the airstrikes carried out by Saudi fighter jets in al-Jawf province, announcing that Saudi fighter jets bombed "Khabb wa ash Sha’af’ District in Yemen.

According to the informed sources, Saudi fighter jets also bombed al-Juba area in Ma’rib province nine times.

Yemeni sources also mentioned an airstrike by Saudi fighters on al-Zahir area in Saada province.

