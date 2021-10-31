  1. World
Nov 1, 2021, 1:00 AM

Saudi fighter jets continuing attacks on Yemen’s Ma’rib prov.

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – Yemeni sources reported continuation of Saudi airstrikes on Yemen, especially in Ma’rib province which is witnessing the advancement of Yemeni army forces and popular committees.

Yemeni sources reported the killing of a child and a man and wounding of seven others as a result of attacks by Saudi fighter jets on residential areas in the border area of ‘Manbeh’ in northern Yemeni province of Saada, Al-Maseerah reported.

These news sources  reported the airstrikes carried out by Saudi fighter jets in al-Jawf province, announcing that Saudi fighter jets bombed "Khabb wa ash Sha’af’ District in Yemen.

According to the informed sources, Saudi fighter jets also bombed al-Juba area in Ma’rib province nine times.

Yemeni sources also mentioned an airstrike by Saudi fighters on al-Zahir area in Saada province.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
