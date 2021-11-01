Yemeni forces thwart Saudi-led coalition attack on Taizz

Elements affiliated with the Saudi aggression coalition tried to infiltrate parts of Taizz province., AL-Masirah reported.

According to the report, the timely intervention of the Yemeni army and popular committees thwarted the efforts of Saudi elements with the aim of infiltrating Taizz province in Yemen.

In this regard, Yemeni army forces and popular committees clashed with Saudi elements severely to prevent them from infiltrating Taizz.

Meanwhile, a series of advances of the Yemeni army and popular committees are still going on in different parts of Ma'rib province. Yemeni media have reported that the complete release of Ma’rib province has become an imminent issue.

Earlier, Muhammed Abdul Salam Spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement said that Yemeni forces would not stop the operation to liberate Ma'rib province under any circumstances.

In this regard, the Yemeni Minister of Defense of the National Salvation Government also stressed that Yemeni forces are only a few steps away from the complete liberation of Ma'rib.

