25 Saudi mercenaries killed in Ma'rib in Yemeni army attacks

Yemeni army and popular committees continue their operations against Saudi mercenaries in Ma'rib province. Recently, Saudi mercenaries have tried to seize control of ‘Naja’ area in Ma'rib province.

According to the report, Saudi mercenaries are trying to take control of ‘Naja’ area in Ma'rib province while Yemeni forces have recently taken control of the area.

In this regard, the efforts of Saudi mercenaries affiliated with ousted and fugitive government of Mansur Hadi failed with the intervention of Yemeni forces.

Yemeni sources reported that the army and popular committees managed to inflict heavy casualties on forces affiliated to ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi during the clashes. As a result, 25 Saudi mercenaries were killed and 35 others were wounded.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly called for an end to the Yemeni military operation to liberate Ma'rib in recent months. However, the National Salvation Government has stated that Ma'rib operation will be carried out only by lifting siege and ending the military invasion on Yemen.

MA/5334119