Yemeni armed forces announce new victories in Marib, Shabwa

According to al-Maseera TV, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree held a press conference on Sunday to detail the victories by the Yemeni army and popular committees during Operation "Spring of Victory" in Ma'rib and Shabwa provinces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman said, "Our forces succeeded in carrying out Operation Spring of Victory in the provinces of Ma'rib and Shabwa and achieving its goals in full."

He added, "Asilan, Beyhan and Ein areas in Shabwa province were liberated. The areas of al-Abdiya and al-Harib and parts of al-Juba and Jabal Murad in Ma'rib province were also liberated."

Saree emphasized, "The total area of the liberated areas during Operation "Spring of Victory" has reached 3,200 square kilometers."

The spokesman added, during the operation, dozens of enemy forces were killed and wounded and a number of others were captured, including al-Qaeda and ISIL elements.

He added a large volume of weapons were seized from the enemy while extending his appreciation to the role of the Marib and Shabwa tribes and their nationalist stance against the invaders and occupiers.

He called on the "mercenaries" in the city of Ma'rib to stop fighting alongside the aggressors and the occupiers.

Yahya stressed the Yemeni forces will continue their fight until the end of the blockade on Yemen and the Yemeni freedom and independence are achieved.

He said, more details of the new operation will be announced in the coming days.

