Khaji stresses removal of siege in meeting with Yemeni envoy

The Ambassador of Yemen to Tehran, Ibrahim Mohammed Mohammed al-Dailami met on Sunday with A Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant to Iran's foreign minister for special political affairs.

During the meeting, the latest political and international developments revolving around Yemen were discussed.

The two sides stressed the need to preserve Yemen's territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

The Iranian diplomat also pointed to the need to solve the problems of the Yemeni people and stressed the need to lift the oppressive blockade against the Yemeni people and called for the establishment of a ceasefire and a political solution to the crisis in the country.

Khani added, "Any political solution must take place without foreign intervention and based on the will of the Yemeni people."

This meeting came after the senior Iranian diplomat held a phone call with the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg on October 3.

In the phone conversation, the Iranian diplomat stressed the continuing constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in achieving just peace through a political solution.

