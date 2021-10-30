  1. Politics
Oct 30, 2021, 11:10 AM

Yemeni popular forces takes control of area in south Ma’rib

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Yemeni popular forces announced on Saturday that they have taken control of an area in the south of Ma'rib.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen, Yemen sources reported that its forces have taken control of an area south of Ma'rib.

According to these sources, the Al-Jarsha area has been recaptured after fierce clashes with forces under command of Yemeni ousted and fugitive president Mansur Hadi and the Al-Islah Party.

The Yemeni army and popular forces are now fully deployed in Al-Jarsha area, the report added.

As Yemeni popular forces are advancing against Saudi aggressors and mercenaries, Riyadh has asked Washington to help strengthen its defenses.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia, which is under intense US pressure to end the siege of Yemeni ports, has asked Washington to help strengthen its defenses.

According to the report, Riyadh wants to buy American weapons to strengthen its defense systems after attacks by Yemeni forces with military drones and ballistic missiles.

