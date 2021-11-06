Yemeni forces take control of last Saudi stronghold in Marib

Yemeni forces continued to advance in Marib province and took control of the last stronghold of the Saudis' forces.

According to the sources, the Umm Rish barracks are the headquarters of the 117th Infantry Brigade forces affiliated to Yemen's fugitive president Mansour Hadi and their last base in the south of Marib province under the control of the Saudi-affiliated forces.

The fall of the Umm Rush base means the Yemeni army and popular committees' control over the desert region, which extends to the Safar region, where the oil and gas fields of Marib are located.

Yemeni army forces and popular committees have launched a new round of operations to liberate the Marib province in recent months.

According to experts, if the province is completely liberated, the end of Hadi's resigned government and its Saudi supporter is realized.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and regional allies, including UAE, launched a war on Yemen in March 2015 to bring the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the Ansarullah movement.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government reported that 1,500 members of Hadi's government came back to Sanaa and vowed allegiance to the Yemeni government.

ZZ/PR