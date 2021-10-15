Iran's shared border crossing with Turkmenistan reopens

Incheh Boroon border crossing between Iran and Turkmenistan will reopen tomorrow after 20 months, Iran Customs Administration spokesman said.

The spokesman for Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said on Wednesday that "With the announcement of Turkmenistan and the agreements reached, trucks carrying Iranian commercial cargos to Turkmenistan will be accepted from tomorrow Thursday morning."

Close to 70 mn doses of Covid vaccine injected in Iran

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that 11,964 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since Wednesday.

The Iranian health ministry said that 11,964 new cases of Covid-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, of which 1,770 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 cases detected in the country so far has increased to 5,754,047.

As many as 69,641,130 Covid 19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far, the statement noted.

Iran UN envoy warns against any new Israeli adventurism

In a letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council, Iran's UN envoy warned against any miscalculations and possible military adventure by the Zionist regime against Iran and its nuclear program.

Addressing the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in a letter, Iran's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations warned against any miscalculations and possible military adventure of the Zionist regime against Iran and its nuclear program.

Attorney-General of Iran visits Armavir Prison of Armenia

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, Attorney-General of Iran and the Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan paid a visit to Armavir Prison, Armenia.

On Thursday, Montazeri visited Armavir Prison of Armenia. He met with Iranian prisoners in this jail and he was briefed about their problems.

Iranian Deputy FM receives EU's Enrique Mora in Tehran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani hosted Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora who has arrived in Tehran on Thursday.

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora has arrived in Tehran on Thursday to discuss bilateral issues and JCPOA related issues with Iranian officials.

Today, he met and held talks with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

ZZ/