American troops abduct two people in northeast Syria

Local sources in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah said today (Tuesday) that US troops landed in a helicopter around the city and conducted a search in the area and abducted two people from a home.

According to the Syrian SANA news agency, the Kurdish militia accompanied the American troops during the abduction.

According to local people in the area, US troops have acted against and abducted civilians in areas that are under the control of the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.

It was also reported on Monday that the US military transferred a convoy carrying military equipment, logistics and weapons to the Kharab al-Jeir airport in al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian government considers the US military presence in the country as an occupation and has repeatedly called on the United Nations and the Security Council to oppose this occupation.

