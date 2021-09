Iraqi media reported that the two convoys were targeted in the cities of Al-Diwaniyah and Al-Samawah.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the two US military logistics convoys.

Meanwhile, several roadside bombs exploded on the route of US military logistics convoys in Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

