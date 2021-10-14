Attorney-General of Iran visits Armavir Prison of Armenia

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, Attorney-General of Iran has paid a three-day trip to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

On Thursday, Montazeri visited Armavir Prison of Armenia. He met with Iranian prisoners in this jail and he was briefed about their problems.

In addition to holding meetings with the Iranian prisoners, the Iranian Attorney-General discussed the extradition of Iranian prisoners with the authorities of the prison.

The Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Abbas Badakhshan Zohuri accompanied the Aemenian Attorney General during this visit.

While in Armenian, on a three-day trip, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, met with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday afternoon, during which he said that Iran attaches great importance to expanding and deepening relations with Armenia.

"We strongly oppose the provocative actions and the deployment of terrorists in the region," the Iranian prosecutor general said.

