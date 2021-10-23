Tehran calls on Baku to facilitate transit for Iranian trucks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone call with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the recent constructive contacts between the two foreign ministers and praised the release of two Iranian drivers detained in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and described this as a constructive step that could lay the necessary ground to resolve misunderstandings.

The top Iranian diplomat also called for more positive steps and facilitation of the passage of the Iranian trucks on the border areas with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He further stressed the need to adopt a positive and forward-looking approach by both countries and stressed the need to start the operation of the joint economic commission between the two countries as soon as possible.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted, "Tehran is determined to broaden and deepen bilateral relations with Baku as far as possible."

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed the positive steps taken by the two countries to resolve the misunderstandings, the release of the two Iranian drivers and the recent directive issued by the relevant Iranian institutions regarding border transit as a signal from both sides to resolve the misunderstandings.

Bayramov also described defining joint economic projects between the two countries as having positive effects and called for the starting the operation of the joint economic commission between the two countries.

