Iranian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss border security

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest regional developments and border security in a videoconference on Wednesday.

Both sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral relations in numerous fields including the Caspian Sea as well as joint economic and railway projects.

The Diplomats further noted that the borders of Iran and Azerbaijan represent peace and friendship.

Iranian Foreign Minister also invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to visit Tehran in the near future.

