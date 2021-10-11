Any talks must end up in lifting sanctions, economic gains

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting President of Swiss National Council Andreas Aebi on Monday in Tehran.

The Iranian parliament speaker pointed to the US violations of the Iranian nuclear deal known as the JCPOA and said that any agreements on the revival of the deal should not be just on paper, but Iran must enjoy the benefits economically.

"Naturally, when the United States withdraws from the JCPOA, it must also take the first step," he said in reference to the JCPOA talks in Vienna, which Iran has agreed to return to in near future.

Ghalibaf said that Iran will accept obligations when the other parties abide by their own share of obligations. "Commitments for commitments," he underlined.

The parliament speaker further said that the US sanctions must be lifted and Iran must enjoy their removal economically.

He further pointed to the Iranian Parliament's piece of legislation dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People," stressing "Iran must be assured that the United States will cancel its Maximum Pressure Campaign against the Iranian people" in future negotiations.

The Swiss parliament speaker, for his part, said that his country opposed the former US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, saying "Trump made a wrong decision with regard to the JCPOA while a solution must be found."

Aebi also said the well-being and welfare of the people and the development of bilateral and international economic relations are very important, and I believe that our countries have great potentials in various fields to develop cooperation, which can start with agriculture and solving the water crisis, especially since our country has abundant water resources."

"I call on you to send a group of 50 people interested in agriculture and culture to Switzerland in 2023, while the Tehran Embassy in Bern will have more contact with us," the President of Swiss National Council further said.

He extended his appreciation to Iran for sheltering and hosting the Afghan refugees.

