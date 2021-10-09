  1. Politics
Oct 9, 2021

Blinken to hold meeting with Israeli regime, UAE FMs on Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a meeting with foreign ministers of the Zionist regime of Israel and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington on Wed. Sep. 13 with Iran on the agenda.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli [regime] Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement.

France 24 has said the sides will discuss "progress made" in the year since the Israeli regime and UAE agreed to normalization.

Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, will be one of the most important topics on the agenda of the meeting, Axios news reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met and held talks with US President Joe Biden in the White House last month to discuss alleged Iran’s threat.

