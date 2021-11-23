Iranian, Swiss FMs discuss bilateral ties, JCPOA on phone

During the phone talk, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran pointed to the important position of Switzerland in Europe and said that bilateral relations between the two countries are on the right track.

The recent visit of Speaker of Swiss National Assembly to Tehran was a turning point in parliamentary relations between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

Referring to the efforts to solve some problems in expanding activities of Swiss companies in Iran, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need to expand relations between the two countries in various fields including science, education, agriculture, transportation, health and banking areas.

Voicing the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold a joint economic commission between the two countries, Iran’s top diplomat expressed hope that this would be realized soon.

He also referred to the critical situation in Yemen and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran supports any attempt to lift the blockade and end the war on the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to nuclear talks and said that the United States expresses interest in returning to JCPOA, on the one hand, while imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities at two stages over the past few weeks on the other hand.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Tehran is ready and serious to reach a good and immediate agreement. He also noted that while the talks on lifting sanctions against Iran will begin next week in Vienna, Iran does not trust the US behavior.

Amir-Abdollahian also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran judges the United States based on its behavior.

The US contradictory behavior is one of the main obstacles in nuclear talks, Amir-Abdollahian stressed.

Swiss foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to his visit to Iran on the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and called Iran a historic and very attractive country. He also explained the latest developments regarding the trade channel between Iran and his country.

During the phone conversation, Iranian and Swiss foreign ministers reviewed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Iran's top diplomat expressed concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and said that Iran encourages the current governing body of Afghanistan to form an inclusive government and called for an international effort to respond to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and for refugees.

Swiss is ready to participate in international cooperation to help Afghanistan and neighboring countries, Swiss foreign minister added.

