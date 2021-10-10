20% enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 120 kg

"We have exceeded 120 kg and we are ahead of schedule in this matter. Earlier, according to the JCPOA, 20% uranium fuel was supposed to be given to the Tehran reactor, but it was not given," said Eslami in a televised interview on Saturday night.

"This fuel is one of the basic needs of our country used to be supplied through the United States and later bought from Argentina, and now we are able to produce it," he added.

Eslami went on to say, "Both 20% and 60% of fuel production has been completed and uranium metal production plans have begun. IR2m centrifuges are installed and IR6 centrifuges are under construction."

