Azerbaijan urges constitutional change in Armenia

He also underlined Baku’s support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), according to the Anadolu Agency.

Bayramov, speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Anadolu is the Global Communication Partner, stated that Armenia must remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its Constitution and accept the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“There are critical factors that must be resolved. The most important one is Armenia’s constitutional claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. As long as this continues, a peace deal is not possible. Changing the Armenian Constitution is a non-negotiable requirement,” Bayramov said.

He added that the Minsk Group, co-chaired by the US, France and Russia failed to achieve any results for three decades. “The Karabakh issue is resolved. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. Armenia acknowledges this. So why insist on keeping the Minsk Group alive? We demand its formal dissolution,” he said.

Bayramov criticized Western countries, particularly France, for their perceived double standards.

“For 30 years, they said nothing to the occupier. When Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, they tried to punish us. But their plans collapsed thanks to our independent foreign policy and the strong support of Turkey and our friendly states,” he said.

MNA