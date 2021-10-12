Iran to act as per other parties behavior in future talks

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a meeting with the visiting President of Swiss National Council Andreas Aebi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian said in the meeting that Iran will return to the Vienna talks in the near future when reviewing the previous rounds of talks is concluded.

"Iran's actions in the future talks will match the actions of other parties to the JCPOA," the Iranian foreign minister added.

The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international developments.

Regarding Iran's bilateral relations with Switzerland, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to the important potentialities of bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural fields between the two countries to expand, saying that "the cooperation between small and medium enterprises of the two countries can be enhanced."

He also stressed the need to hold a joint commission to increase cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Switzerland and the parliamentary diplomacy between the parliaments of the two countries, as well as the role of parliaments in the all-out development of cooperation, Amir-Abollahain called the visit of Swiss parliament speaker as an important step to develop cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

He also pointed to the situation in Afghanistan, saying, "Meeting the challenges posed by Afghanistan's developments in the fields of refugees, narcotics and terrorism require international cooperation."

Andreas Aebi, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and described Iran as a country with a pivotal role in the region.

He also pointed to the role that the Swiss Embassy in Tehran plays as the Interest Section for some countries and stressed the importance of strengthening this role.

The Swiss official further hailed Iran for hosting and sheltering Afghan refugees.

Regarding the nuclear talks, he also stressed his country's interest in playing a role in bringing the parties' views closer to each other.

The latest developments in the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia, as well as the developments in Yemen, were among the other topics discussed by the Iranian Foreign Minister and the President of the Swiss National Council.

KI/spox