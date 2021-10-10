Safeguard, JCPOA-related cameras fundamentally different

Asked about the difference between the cameras installed at Iran's nuclear sites, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said, "At the definite time, IAEA inspectors review the memory cards of the safeguard cameras in the nuclear sites. then they cut the cards, leaving them aside in a sealed envelope."

In another word, under regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Safeguards Agreement, the agency’s cameras record data at Iran’s nuclear sites just like other sites across the world.

In December 2020, the Iranian Parliament passed the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" that prompted the Iranian administration to restrict the IAEA’s inspections and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set by the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

In this regard, the cameras installed at the country’s nuclear sites as part of the 2015 nuclear deal were deactivated due to the failure of the other parties to live up to their commitments.

The IAEA inspectors take out these old memory cards and seal them in the presence of the Iranian side, Mohammad Eslami said, adding that therefore the inspectors do not have access to the data.

They only insert the new memory card, he said.

He also spoke about the number of cameras that were damaged in the wake of terrorist operations.

The IAEA sought to install a new camera on the Karaj nuclear site, he said, adding, "But we told them that this is not necessary."

JCPOA is a bilateral deal between Iran and the P5 + 1, however, the E3 and the US did not fulfill their commitments under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Eslami added

RHM/