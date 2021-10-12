EU's Enrique Mora to visit Iran this week: report

Enrique Mora who is the deputy of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and represented the EU in the Vienna talks on reviving the Iranian nuclear deal (JCPOA) in Vienna is said to visit Tehran later this week.

Mora told Al-Jazeera that he will visit Tehran to talk to the official in the new Iranian administration.

Meanwhile, an unknown EU official told Qatari TV that Iran has set no date for the resumption of the Vienna talks, and Iranian officials are reviewing and evaluating the previous rounds of the talks after the formation of a new government.

The EU official added that Tehran has explicitly stated its readiness to return to the Vienna talks while it has not specified a timeline for that.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

